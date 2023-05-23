Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: You need to be a proper devil to hate MS Dhoni, says Hardik Pandya

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will line up to play IPL Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya and Dhoni. Twitter@cricket02

Ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said one needs to be a “proper devil” to harbour grudges against Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is probably playing his last IPL season.

“Many think that Dhoni isn’t serious at all. I crack jokes and I don’t see him as Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” he said in a video posted by Gujarat Titans.

“Obviously, I have learned a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things, which I have learned from him just while watching, not even much talking.”

“But for me, he’s just my dear friend, dear brother, who I do pranks on, who I chill with, and I will always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan, and for so many fans out there and so many cricket lovers. You need to be a proper devil to hate Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” he added.

Pandya also debunked the myth that Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in the sport, was a serious person.

The country’s top all-rounder also said that for him MSD was like a brother who he could chill around with. “For me, he’s just my dear friend, dear brother, who I do pranks, who I chill.”

In January 2016, Hardik Pandya made his India debut against Australia under Dhoni’s leadership, and they shared the same dressing room for a long time.

Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni, and Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, will clash in Qualifier 1 of the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Updated Date: May 23, 2023 15:51:20 IST

