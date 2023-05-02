Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Pravin Amre said that it will be challenging for his team to play against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. DC will be looking to climb the points table in today’s match.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Speaking ahead of the match, Amre said, “Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That’s the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That’s why we have to give our best. It’s going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL.”

The assistant coach added, “We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle order has to bat better and we’ll look to improve our batting in the death overs.”

Asked about pushing an in-form Axar Patel up the batting order, Amre said Delhi also needs him in the finisher’s role. “Axar has the ability to finish the game. We need someone to play the finisher’s role.”

“He has struck the highest number of sixes for us this season. Therefore, we have to hold him back sometimes, so that he can play the finisher’s role in the batting order,” he said.

When DC and GT met in the IPL match on 4 April, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Gujarat comfortably won by six wickets.

The IPL match will between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played today at 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.