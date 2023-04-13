Gujarat Titans on Thursday dropped left-arm seamer Yash Dayal from their lineup for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

GT, instead, opted to hand veteran seamer Mohit Sharma his maiden cap for the franchise that is into its second season. Mohit, who has represented Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in past editions of the IPL, received his cap from pace spearhead Mohammed Shami. Shami and Mohit have shared the Indian dressing room in the past and were part of the Indian attack at the 2015 World Cup in Australia, making the cap presentation all the more special.

LIVE: PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Match 18 in Mohali

Dayal endured a horror outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Sunday, where he bowled the famous — or from his point of view, infamous — final over of the KKR chase in which Rinku Singh smashed for five consecutive sixes to clinch one of the greatest victories in the history of the format.

The Uttar Pradesh left-arm seamer started off on a tidy note, conceding just a single to Umesh Yadav that brought Rinku on strike, but was guilty of bowling three full tosses in a row, which suddenly raised KKR’s hopes of pulling off an unlikely win after needing 29 to win from the final over.

Dayal tried following it up with a couple of slower deliveries, but statemate Rinku was in full flow by then and had no problem dispatching both down the ground to seal a historic win.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.