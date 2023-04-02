Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Floodlight malfunction is common at Indian stadiums and on the day, once KKR came out to bat, a lot of bulbs in multiple towers didn't turn on and it became a frustrating wait for the players.

IPL 2023: Floodlights malfunction leads to near-30 minute delay in PBKS--KKR game

Rahul Chahar of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 2 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on the 1 April, 2023. Photo by: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Mohali: Kolkata Knight Riders’ chase against Punjab Kings in their IPL match on Saturday was delayed by almost half an hour due to a floodlight malfunction.

The PCA-IS Bindra Stadium here has a total of six floodlights at a comparatively lower height.

Floodlight malfunction is common at Indian stadiums and on the day, once KKR came out to bat, a lot of bulbs in multiple towers didn’t turn on and it became a frustrating wait for the players, who then went inside the dressing room.

The onus on stadium maintenance lies with Punjab Cricket Association and the inordinate delay was certainly an embarrassment for the local unit.

As of now, the cause of the malfunction hasn’t been known but it is given that PCA brass will get a rap on the knuckles from the BCCI bigwigs.

Rain interrupted KKR’s chase, when their score was 146/7, and PBKS eventually won the match by seven runs on DLS method.

Earlier, knocks from Bhanuka Rajapaksha (50) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan (40) had taken PBKS to 191/5 from 20 overs.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: April 02, 2023 02:32:52 IST

