  IPL 2023 Final: Rain returns to Narendra Modi Stadium on reserve day of CSK vs GT summit clash

IPL 2023 Final: Rain returns to Narendra Modi Stadium on reserve day of CSK vs GT summit clash

Just three balls in to second innings, it started to pour down heavily and covered were rushed it

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat batting first, put on a very competitive total of 214, powered by Sai Sudarshan’s explosive 96 off just 47 balls. Sportzpics

After spoiling the day on Sunday, rain has returned to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the reserve day as well.

Just three balls into CSK’s chase of 215, it started to pour down heavily and covered were rushed it.
However, just a few minutes later, the rain seemed to have relented and the covers were coming off. As per official broadcasters Star Sports, there will be an inspection at 10.45 pm IST.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat batting first, put on a very competitive total of 214, powered by Sai Sudarshan’s explosive 96 off just 47 balls.
Play on Sunday was completely washed out after rain played spoilsport just 30 minutes scheduled toss time.

Updated Date: May 29, 2023 22:22:31 IST

