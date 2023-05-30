Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday admitted that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played “better cricket” in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad. In a rain-shortened match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja did the star turn to help CSK clinch their fifth title, chasing a revised target of 171 with five wickets to spare.

Mohit Sharma, who had three wickets to his name in the final, bowled the final over with CSK needing 13 runs to win. While he began the over well with a couple of yorkers, he eventually lost his play when Jadeja was on strike for the last two balls with CSK needing 10 runs. Jadeja hit a six and a four to help CSK seal the title.

“I think we tick a lot of boxes as a team. We play with a lot of heart, really proud of the way we kept fighting. We have a motto – we win together, we lose together. I’m not going to make excuses, CSK played the better cricket,” said Hardik after the match, during the presentation ceremony.

Hardik had a special mention for Sai Sudharsan, whose 96 in the final went in vain. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma ended up as the tournament’s top wicket-takers this season, and Hardik was pleased with the team’s collective effort.

“We batted really well, special mention to Sai (Sudharsan), not easy to play that well at this level. We have been backing the boys and trying to make sure we get the best out of them. But their success is their success. The way they have put their hand up and delivered – Mohit, Rashid, Shami everyone,” added the captain, who had led GT to the title in 2022, their maiden IPL season.

Off the field, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni share a special friendship. Hardik termed Dhoni as one of the best people he knew, while congratulating the veteran on winning another title with CSK.

“I’m very happy for him, destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I’d rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he’s been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night,” said the 29-year-old.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan’s 96 had taken GT to 214/4 from 20 overs. However, three balls into CSK’s chase, rain made its arrival, and play had to be stopped for more than an hour in Ahmedabad. Prior to resumption, CSK’s revised target on the DLS method was 171 runs from 15 overs, but GT fell apart in the final hurdle.

