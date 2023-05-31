Mohit Sharma’s extraordinary run in IPL 2023 ended in a heartbreak as the veteran seamer got hit for a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the final, resulting in the trophy slipping out of Gujarat Titans’ grasp and into Chennai Super Kings’ hands.

Sharma had been bowling a superb spell until the last two deliveries of the truncated 15-over chase, nearly bowling GT to victory after CSK’s target had been reduced to 171 from 215 following a rain-forced delay. The veteran seamer got rid of Ajinkya Rahane in his first over before dismissing Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in successive deliveries in his second. He then conceded just three runs in four balls after being tasked with preventing Chennai from scoring 13 in the final over.

A lapse in concentration, however, resulted in the seamer getting punished by Ravindra Jadeja, who got CSK over the line in dramatic fashion to seal their fifth title win in 10 finals.

Reacting to the climax of the match, former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar felt Mohit’s rhythm and focus were disturbed with due to the bowler having a long chat or an extended break before bowling each of the last two deliveries, which had an adverse impact on Gujarat’s fortunes.

“He had bowled the first 3-4 delivery absolutely brilliantly. Then, for some strange reason, some water was sent to him. In the middle of the over, some drink was sent to him. Then Hardik Pandya came and spoke with him. You know when a bowler is in that rhythm and he is mentally also there, nobody should have said anything to him.

“Maybe from a distance, they could have just said ‘well bowled’. Going to them, talking to him – I do not think that was the right thing to do because suddenly, he was looking here and there. Till then, he was focused and I do not think what they did was the right idea. Because after that, he went for runs,” Gavaskar said on Sports Today after the final.

Mohit’s three-wicket burst though, saw him finish level with teammate Rashid Khan on the wicket-takers’ list with both having 27 scalps to their credit though Mohit would finish ahead of Rashid at the second spot due to his superior average and economy. GT dominated the bowling chart in the 16th season with powerplay specialist Mohammed Shami finishing on top and winning the Purple Cap with 28 wickets in 17 appearances.

