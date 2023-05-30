Ravindra Jadeja has been showered with praises non-stop since adding the finishing touch to Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

Jadeja belted a six and a four off Mohit Sharma’s bowling off the last two deliveries of the final, helping the MS Dhoni-led side pull off their fifth title and go level with Mumbai Indians on trophy count in the process.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who played for teams such as Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, doffed his hat to the man from Jamnagar who pulled off one of the greatest heists witnessed in the rich history of the world’s biggest T20 league.

“Hats off to Sir Jadeja. He delivered for CSK in a crunch situation and took his team to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. He held on to his nerves even as the game seemed to have slipped away from CSK’s grip.

“Personally, he went through a lot last season, but the India star all-rounder has put all the disappointments behind him. The son of Gujarat wins it for a team from Chennai in front of a capacity ground in Ahmedabad. It couldn’t have been better,” Pathan said on Star Sports following Chennai’s victory.

Pathan, a former seamer himself, also extended his sympathies to Mohit, who had been bowling a superb spell until the last two balls and nearly bowled his team to victory for a second game in a row.

“The emotion Mohit Sharma must be going through is unimaginable. But what an impact he has made in this tournament? It was once in a lifetime performance from Mohit Sharma, and this season, he should be proud of what he has achieved. Hope he continues the good show in the coming seasons as well,” added the Baroda native.

Meanwhile, Chennai skipper Dhoni hinted at extending his IPL career to “at least one more season” during the post-match chat. Both fans and experts had been speculating the 2023 season to be MSD’s swansong and that there would be no better occasion for him to call it a day than right after leading CSK to a fifth title — their second in three editions.

Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh, who shared both the India and the CSK dressing room with ‘Thala’, described it as the “biggest news for fans”.

“This is the biggest news for fans. MS Dhoni will come back next year and he will return with even better fitness. Fans will get to witness their beloved Thala don that yellow jersey again. The expectations are going to be high from CSK next year and this team knows pretty well how to handle that pressure of expectations,” Star Sports expert Harbhajan added.

