Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad will be Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 250th IPL match, making him the first cricketer to achieve the feat.

The IPL 2023 final, after being washed out due to rain on Sunday, which is when it was to take place originally, is currently taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK are aiming to clinch a record-equalling fifth IPL title, having last won it in 2021. Only Mumbai Indians (MI) have won five IPL titles, the most by any team at the moment.

The captain cool, who has been of late welcomed by the audience very loudly and warmly every time he walks into bat, perhaps because they think they won’t get to see him play for long now, has scored 5082 runs in IPL career at an average of 39.09 and a best of unbeaten 82.

Throughout his IPL journey, Dhoni has mostly stayed with the CSK, except for when the team was banned for a couple of years in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were banned for spot-fixing. In the interim, he captained Rising Pune Supergiant, a team that only played the IPL in 2016 and 2017 before the team was defunct.

Right behind Dhoni is MI’s skipper Rohit Sharma with 243 matches and a couple of spots down is RCB’s Virat Kohli with 237 matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.