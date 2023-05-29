Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss at the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) Final in Ahmedabad, and opted to field against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday. The title clash of the 16th season of IPL was postponed to a “reserve day” on Monday after heavy showers lashed at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams went unchanged from their respective previous matches. CSK skipper MS Dhoni said that the decision to field first was with the rain forecast in mind, and added that having a full 20-over contest would serve justice to the tournament.

“We’ll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them,” Dhoni said at the toss.

“Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we’ll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team,” added the veteran, who has now led CSK to a record 10 IPL finals.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said he would have opted to bowl as well.

“Would’ve bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don’t mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It’s a flat track (On the pitch). Same team,” said Hardik.

While GT are aiming to secure their second IPL trophy in as many seasons, CSK will look to go level with Mumbai Indians by potentially clinching their fifth title.

Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya(Captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

