Permanent skipper Faf du Plessis returned to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their away game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday.

Du Plessis had played RCB’s previous three matches as an Impact Player, with former captain Virat Kohli leading the side temporarily.

In the last three matches he played, Du Plessis registered scores of 84, 62 and 17, while stand-in skipper Kohli also notched up two fifties during this timeframe.

On Monday, RCB won the toss and opted to bat in Lucknow.

“We are gonna have a bat. There will be little more turn in the second innings I feel. I feel much better now. We got Hazlewood in tonight, and Anuj comes in for Shahbaz. Our squad is well-suited for these conditions. It is just about batting well tonight,” said Du Plessis at the toss.

RCB are currently sixth in the IPL points table with eight points, having won two of their last three matches.

Almost all teams are still mathematically in contention for the playoffs, and RCB face a tough run of away fixtures in their bid to reach the knockout stage.

RCB playing XI vs LSG: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

