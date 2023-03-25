IPL titles: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad made their debut in 2013, replacing the Deccan Chargers. Hyderabad have been a fairly consistent side. They started off well making it to the playoffs on their debut but then missed out the next two years before bouncing back hard to lift the trophy in 2016.

They qualified for the playoffs every year since then, including an appearance in 2018 final, until 2021 — where they endured a difficult season and failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in six years, finishing last in the table with just 3 wins from 14 matches with 11 losses.

Thing wouldn’t improve greatly for the Sunrisers the following season as they would finish eighth for a second season running, this time in a 10-team table with SRH winning six out of 14 matches.

Here’s how they have fared year on year

How did they fare in the previous season: SRH endured their worst season last year and finished last in the 2021 edition. They had never finished below sixth in their history. Nothing clicked for them and they kept plummeting. It took them four matches to win their first game. And then they could manage just two more in the next 10 games.

Win Percentage: SRH are fourth in the list of win percentages, winning 50.72 percent of their matches. They have won 68 of their 138 matches and lost 66. They are one of four teams with more wins than losses in the IPL. However, after that horror last season they gulf between wins and losses is narrowing now and they would look to get back to their best in the coming.

Highest Run-getter: David Warner

Warner arrived at the franchise a year after their inception and since then he was their main driving force, churning out runs season after season. He had scored 3819 runs from 87 innings for SRH at a staggering average of 52.31. He had also hit two centuries and 38 fifties and scored at a strike rate of 144.98 overall.

Ever since his arrival, he’s scored more than 500 runs in every edition. That was untill the 2021 season where he had a fall out with the team management, endured indifferent season and was dropped from the eleven mid-way through the season. He scored 195 runs from 8 innings at 24.37 and possessed a strike rate of 107.73, very uncharacteristic. Expectedly, he wasn’t retained by SRH and will be back playing for Delhi Capitals where he made his IPL debut.

Overall in his 8-year SRH career, he scored 4,014 runs for SRH at an average of 49.55 including two hundreds and 40 fifties. He had a SR of 142.59. The year 2016, where he played a major role in helping SRH lift the title with his batting and captaincy, was his most prolific as he amassed 848 runs from 17 matches at 60.57.

Highest wicket-taker: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Just like Warner, Bhuvneshwar debuted for the franchise in 2014, and has been a consistent performer in the bowling department, picking up 130 wickets from 115 innings at 25.01. He’s been impressive with the new ball as well as at the death and possesses an economy rate of 7.44 and a strike rate of 20.1. He has one five-wicket haul to his name and two four-fers. Bhuvi, who had been bought back by the franchise for Rs 4.2 crore in last year’s auction, had been retained by the ‘Orange Army’ this season.

Highest individual score: David Warner 126 vs KKR in Hyderabad in 2017.

It’s that man Warner again. He owns seven of the top 10 highest individual scores for the franchise – 126, 100*, 93*, 92, 91, 90*, 90.

The highest score arrived in 2017 when he hammered 126 off 59 balls including 10 fours and eight sixes against KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He propelled SRH to 209/3 and they eventually went on to win the match comfortably by 48 runs.

Bouns point: David Warner has hit the fastest century for SRH, off 43 balls. And it came in that same match where he scored 126 against KKR.

Highest team score: 231/2 vs RCB in Hyderabad in 2019

It was a match where Warner and Bairstow went berserk and put on a 185-run opening stand, the highest ever in the history of IPL. Warner scored 100 off 55 balls while Bairstow hit 114 off 56 balls as they clobbered 17 fours and 12 sixes between them in 16.2 overs.

In reply, RCB capitulated to 113 all out. It was their largest victory as well, winning by 118 runs.

Favourite opponent: Punjab Kings

SRH have had a wood over PBKS winning 13 of their 20 matches and losing just seven. They have their highest win percentage against Punjab winning 65 percent matches (For teams against whom SRH has played 10 or more matches).

Bogey team: Chennai Super Kings

SRH have struggled against CSK losing 13 of their 18 matches and winning just five. They have the worst loss percentage of 72.23 percent (For teams against whom SRH has played 10 or more matches).

Lesser known facts:

David Warner has scored 1485 runs from 29 innings at an average of 64.57 and a SR of 161.06 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL – the most by any SRH player at a venue in IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 35 wickets from 34 matches at a SR of 22.14 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL – the most by any SRH player at a venue in IPL.

Among players who have scored at least 5000 runs in IPL, David Warner’s batting average of 41.59 is the second highest in the league so far.

Warner has scored 54 fifty-plus scores in IPL – the most among all the players.

Retentions, purchases and squad

Players retained: Kane Williamson (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore, Abdul Samad (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore, Umran Malik (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

IPL 2022 players purchased: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Full squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karthik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

