IPL titles: 5

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won five titles – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Along with it, they also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 twice in 2011 and 2013. They are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament having made it to the playoffs in nine out of 15 seasons, going on to win five times, and ending up as runners-up once, in 2010.

Here’s how they have fared year on year:

How did they fare in the previous season: Mumbai Indians had a horrific time in the 2022 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table with only eight points from 14 matches. They only won four matches in the whole season.

Win percentage: Mumbai Indians have the second-best win percentage of 56.7, behind Chennai Super Kings (58.41). They have won 129, the most by any team, out of the 231 matches, lost 98; won 2, and lost 2 in the Super Over.

Highest run-getter: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is Mumbai Indians’ top run-getter with 4982 runs from 187 innings at an average of 30.37. He has scored one hundred and 33 fifties and possesses a strike rate of 129.57. Overall, Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 5879 runs from 222 innings at 30.30.

Highest wicket-taker: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets from 122 matches at an average of 19.80. He has scalped one five-wicket haul and six four-wicket hauls, the most by any bowler in the league, and possesses an economy rate of 7.14 and a strike rate of 16.6.

Highest individual score: Sanath Jayasuriya 114 not out vs CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in 2008.

The highest individual score for the franchise is still held by Sri Lanka legend Jayasuriya. He hammered 114 off 48 balls including nine fours and 11 sixes against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in the inaugural edition of the league.

Highest team score: 235/9 vs KXIP in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians’ highest team total remains 235/9 against SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was their final game of the 2021 season and they needed to win by 171 runs or more to qualify for the play-offs. And they went for it. Batting first, Ishan Kishan went berserk with a 32-ball 84 and then Suryakumar Yadav joined the party with a 40-ball 82 to propel MI to a mammoth 235/9.

The win margin was still too much to ask for and Manish Pandey’s 41-ball 69 extinguished all MI hopes as SRH compete hard but fell short by 42 runs. Kishan was named the Man of the Match.

Bonus Point: Mumbai also hold the record for the largest victory in terms of runs. They beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs in 2017. After amassing 212/3, they bundled out Delhi for 66 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Favourite opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians have loved playing against KKR, they have the best win percentage (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches) against the Knight Riders – 70.96 percent – with 22 wins from 31 matches and nine losses.

Bogey team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI have the lowest win percentage against SRH (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches). They have lost 9 out of the 19 matches and won nine (Win percentage of 50) with one ending in a tie which was won by MI in the Super Over.

Retention, purchases and squads

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff (traded from RCB), Akash Madhwal

Players released: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Players purchased

Cameron Green – Rs 17.5 crore

Jhye Richardson – Rs 1.5 crore (ruled out)

Piyush Chawla – Rs 50 lakh

Duan Jansen – Rs 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod – Rs 20 lakh

Shams Mulani – Rs 20 lakh

Nehal Wadhera – Rs 20 lakh

Raghav Goyal – Rs 20 lakh

Purse Left: Rs 0.25 crore

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

