IPL 2023: Ex-India spinner leaves Twitter in splits by predicting Deepak Chahar as CSK's top-scorer against SRH

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, 21 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite the team facing injury setbacks this season, CSK have managed to perform convincing and currently stands in the third position.

As fans gear up to witness the thrilling match on Friday evening, it is expected that Chennai will continue to perform well and make an attempt to climb up the points table. At a time when players like Deepak Chahar, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali have been made to sit out for a couple of games due to injuries, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has made a strange and bizarre comment, leaving internet users confused and irked at the same time.

This came after former CSK batter Subramanian Badrinath shared a tweet seeking guesses on who will be the highest run-scorer from CSK against SRH. To this, the former cricketer responded by naming Chahar. While he didn’t leave any reason behind his response, social media users were quick to notice the same and started expressing their reactions.

In reaction to Sivaramakrishnan’s response, a user wrote, “Bro thinks he’s funny”, while another one wrote, “Hacked?”

Notably, this is not the first time that the former cricketer has made such a bizarre comment. Earlier, when commentator Harsha Bhogle praised David Warner for his impressive strike against KKR, Sivaramakrishnan went on to take a dig at Bhogle mentioned Phil Salt, and tweeted, “Salt strike rate was amazing.”

CSK players face injury setbacks

While CSK’s premier fast bowler Chahar has been kept on the sidelines due to an injury that he faced during the team’s game against Mumbai Indians, he is not likely to play against SRH this evening. Ben Stokes has also missed several games due to injury concerns.

