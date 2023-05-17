Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular IPL franchises on and off the field. With Virat Kohli playing for them, RCB has amassed 10.8 million followers on Instagram and 6.7 million followers on Twitter. Despite not winning a single IPL title, RCB’s popularity among fans is a massive achievement.

One of their biggest strengths is their desire to always play bold cricket.

Former pacer Brett Lee also believes that RCB is a team that every young kid looks up to and wants to be like the stars who have been a part of the franchise.

“RCB to me is a franchise that every young kid looks up to and wants to be a part of. They look like they play hard on the field, I would say extremely hard on the field. It seems like the people involved have a lot of fun outside the field as well,” Brett Lee said on RCB Insider.

The former pacer also revealed his love for RCB’s red and gold jersey and stated that like everyone else, he would love to be a part of the franchise as well which has a great fan base around the globe.

Brett Lee commented, “I like the colour red and I admire the beautiful gold on the logo so I think I could fit in RCB really nicely.”

Apart from Kohli, other big names to play for RCB include AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ross Taylor and Faf du Plessis.

RCB will play their next match under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis in Hyderabad on Thursday and will look to register a win to consolidate their place in the playoffs of the ongoing IPL season.

