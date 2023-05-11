Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday revealed telling his teammates not to make him run a lot while discussing his role in the batting order following his team’s 27-run win against Delhi Capitals in Chennai.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Dhoni smashed 20 off nine deliveries in the IPL 2023 meeting with DC at Chepauk after walking out to bat as low as No 8, his effort ultimately helping CSK cross the 150-mark and post a competitive 168-run target, which Delhi ultimately fell well short of in their chase.

“This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter felt his team could’ve been a little better with the bat despite the conditions not being as conducive for batting as Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium among others.

“I felt 166-170 was a good score. But as a batting unit, we can do better. The good thing is Moeen (Ali) and Jaddu (Jadeja) got a chance to bat. As we get closer to the last phase of the tournament, it’s important that everybody has a few deliveries under their belt,” added Dhoni.

His Delhi counterpart David Warner, meanwhile, rued throwing wickets away during the run chase four days after pulling off a sensational run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at their home ground of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total.

“To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn’t rotate strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn’t,” Warner, who was dismissed for a two-ball duck, said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.