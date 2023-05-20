Social Media can be an unforgiving space on some days, and Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag had his share of trolling after he failed to conclude the chase against Punjab Kings on Friday in a must-win contest for his side.

Despite not being able to finish the game for the Royals, Parag did set the stage for a win with his quick 20 off 12 balls, smashing Kagiso Rabada for two back-to-back sixes when the Royals needed 36 off 18 balls and shifted the momentum away from PBKS.

He lost his wicket on the last ball of the 18th over as he was caught by Atharva Taide at the point. However, Parag had done his job well with those two maximums against Rabada and RR eventually won the match.

Former Indian Irfan Pathan chipped in on social media to defend Parag and asked people not send unnecessary hate his way.

“Don’t give unnecessary hate to a young player just cos he is confident in his ability,” he tweeted.

Don’t give unnecessary hate to a young player just cos he is confident in his ability. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 19, 2023

Roped in for Rs 3 crore by the Royals, Parag has, in this season so far, not lived up to the expectations the side must have had of him. In seven innings thus far he has scored only 78 runs.

Twitterati were having great time coming up with hilarious memes after his performance on Friday.

Visionary Riyan Parag with today’s 2 sixes confirming his next yr spot#RRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/hybi7Mksyd — AFTAB (@aftab169) May 19, 2023

Earlier RR fans had criticised the team management for including Parag in the playing eleven for a do-or-die match.

It’s a do or die match for #RajasthanRoyals and they chose Riyan Parag over Jurel. If they lose this match, we know the first reason for it even before the match started#PBKSvsRR #IPLonJioCinema — Arun Nair (@ArunKNairr) May 19, 2023

Playing with 10 players is still better than playing with Riyan Parag. — Lagbhag Raaz 😷 (@i_Raaaz) May 19, 2023

