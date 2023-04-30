CSK’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) witnessed some brilliance from the two, with Jadeja deceiving PBKS batter Prabhsimran Singh as Dhoni completed the dismissal behind the wickets.
Skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have been pillars of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo have been influential in guiding CSK to IPL titles in the past. And on Sunday, CSK’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) witnessed some brilliance from the two, with Jadeja deceiving PBKS batter Prabhsimran Singh as Dhoni completed the dismissal behind the wickets.
In the ninth over of the Punjab Kings innings, Jadeja bowled a good length delivery and Prabhsimran looked to go down the track, but failed to connect it, and Dhoni behind the stumps collected the ball and completed the stumping, leaving the batter off-guard.
Earlier, Devon Conway’s unbeaten 92 had taken CSK to 200/4 after they won the toss and opted to bat.
Prabhsimran (42) and Liam Livingstone’s (40) knocks, along with Sikandar Raza’s (13 off 7) cameo helped Punjab Kings chase down the target with four wickets to spare.
