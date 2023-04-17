Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: Devon Conway hailed for ‘opening brilliance’ as 45-ball 83 guides CSK to 226/6 against RCB

Cricket

IPL 2023: Devon Conway hailed for ‘opening brilliance’ as 45-ball 83 guides CSK to 226/6 against RCB

CSK opener Conway brought up his second half-century in a row, smashing six fours and as many sixes in a 45-ball 83 against RCB in Bengaluru.

IPL 2023: Devon Conway hailed for ‘opening brilliance’ as 45-ball 83 guides CSK to 226/6 against RCB

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway brought up his second half-century of IPL 2023 in 32 balls during the away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

Devon Conway set the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on fire on Monday, smashing his second half-century of IPL 2023 to power Chennai Super Kings towards a sizeable total against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score

The South African-born New Zealand opener notched up his second consecutive half-century of the season, though his 45-ball 83 against the Royal Challengers on Monday came at a much quicker pace compared to his 38-ball 50 against the Rajasthan Royals the previous week.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Conway hit the gas pedal to help Chennai recover from a scratchy start after being invited to bat by Bangalore on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy wicket, forging valuable partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane (37) and Shivam Dube (52) worth 74 and 80 runs respectively, laying the foundation for a sizeable first innings score for the four-time champions.

Conway, who collected three half-centuries for CSK last season including his personal best of 87, smashed six fours and as many sixes during his entertaining stay at the crease.

Here are some select reactions to Conway’s knock on microblogging website Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Riding on blazing fifties from Conway and Dube as well as valuable contributions from Rahane and Moeen Ali (19 not out off 9), Chennai Super Kings would post a formidable 226/6 on the board — the second-biggest total of the season so far.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 22:04:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Learning art of death bowling from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Learning art of death bowling from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande

CSK's Tushar Deshpande, while taking two wickets, sent down four wides and three no-balls vs LSG, leaving skipper Dhoni unhappy and warning his bowlers to mend their ways.

Watch: Dog invasion delays start of IPL 2023 match at Chepauk
First Cricket News

Watch: Dog invasion delays start of IPL 2023 match at Chepauk

Spectators cheered as the stubborn animal led a series of groundstaff on a chase around the stadium in the southern city of Chennai.

IPL 2023: RCB concede 16 runs against CSK in dramatic final over featuring two different bowlers
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: RCB concede 16 runs against CSK in dramatic final over featuring two different bowlers

RCB conceded 16 runs in the final over of the CSK innings with two bowlers, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell bowling the same over. Find out what happened in the dramatic final over here.