Devon Conway set the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on fire on Monday, smashing his second half-century of IPL 2023 to power Chennai Super Kings towards a sizeable total against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score

The South African-born New Zealand opener notched up his second consecutive half-century of the season, though his 45-ball 83 against the Royal Challengers on Monday came at a much quicker pace compared to his 38-ball 50 against the Rajasthan Royals the previous week.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Conway hit the gas pedal to help Chennai recover from a scratchy start after being invited to bat by Bangalore on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy wicket, forging valuable partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane (37) and Shivam Dube (52) worth 74 and 80 runs respectively, laying the foundation for a sizeable first innings score for the four-time champions.

Conway, who collected three half-centuries for CSK last season including his personal best of 87, smashed six fours and as many sixes during his entertaining stay at the crease.

Here are some select reactions to Conway’s knock on microblogging website Twitter:

Dube bro, use those muscles and carry Conway to the dressing room. Man doesn’t deserve to walk today. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 17, 2023

For his opening brilliance of 83 off just 45 deliveries, Devon Conway becomes our 🔝 performer from the first innings of the #RCBvCSK clash in the #TATAIPL 🙌 A look at his batting display 🔽 pic.twitter.com/fHJ08ADJDX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023

8️⃣3️⃣ runs

4️⃣5️⃣ balls

6️⃣ fours and as many sixes 💥 Devon Conway made his presence count in Bengaluru and powered @ChennaiIPL to a massive total! Relive his opening special here 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #RCBvCSKhttps://t.co/ICnxcEBLqq pic.twitter.com/adWffGs3QQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023

End of a outstanding innings from Devon Conway. He smashed 83 runs from 45 balls including 6 fours and 6 Sixes against RCB. What an innings from Devon Conway, a high quality innings from him! pic.twitter.com/FFBEVCnvkg — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 17, 2023

🔥 SCINTILLATING! Devon Conway brings up a fantastic half-ton. This is his second this season. 👏 He has played some beautiful shots in this innings! 📷 BCCI • #DevonConway #RCBvCSK #IPL #IPL2023 #TATAIPL #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/QkkjaM9pVS — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 17, 2023

Riding on blazing fifties from Conway and Dube as well as valuable contributions from Rahane and Moeen Ali (19 not out off 9), Chennai Super Kings would post a formidable 226/6 on the board — the second-biggest total of the season so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.