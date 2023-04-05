Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw’s consistent failure to pull his act together has drawn the ire of veterans. This time former Delhi player Virender Sehwag has underscored his achilles heel — the short ball which has been Shaw’s bane for quite some time now.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami picked up Shaw’s wicket on Tuesday on a barely short delivery. Shaw mistimed the ball and was caught at mid-on by Alzarri Joseph.

Sehwag mentioned that the DC batter had been dismissed many times trying to play the same shot, but he seems to have not taken his lesson.

“He has been dismissed playing those kinds of shots so many times…but he should also learn from his mistakes, right?” Sehwag said.

Sehwag drew comparison with Shubman Gill who was Shaw’s teammate in the U-19 squad. Gill today plays for India in all three platforms while Shaw is still struggling in the IPL, which Sehwag believes he must be making the most of.

“Look at Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL. He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600-odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores,” he said.

Sehwag was not the only one to point out Shaw’s poor technique while taking on the short ball. Commentator Sunil Gavaskar also pointed the technical flaw.

“Once again that back foot has done him in, it doesn’t move at all,” he said.

Shaw has been able to score just 19 runs in the two games for Delhi Capitals so far. He will have an opportunity to show that he’s taken lessons from his mistakes on 8 April, when DC face the Rajasthan Royals in their third match this season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.