At the halfway mark in their campaigns, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are both evenly placed and need a massive overhaul to climb up the ladder. As they head to Feroz Shah Kotla for the reverse meeting in the IPL, there is little to separate the two teams – except net run rate. Both have picked two wins and four wins with SRH better off, in ninth, thanks to a better NRR.

After five straight defeats, DC have won two in a row with their latest coming against Hyderabad in their backyard last week. David Warner-led DC defended a sub-par 144/9 with spin coming to their aid. For SRH that night, only bright spot was Washington Sundar, but they’ve since lost his services for the season with a hamstring injury.

Both teams are struggling with the bat. For Delhi, only Warner has been amongst the runs but with no support at the other end, his strike rate has been hurt as a result. Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh have failed to fire and with Rishabh Pant missing, DC have been forced into making changes to find the right combination.

SRH have been unsure of their batting combination at the start and been forced into promoting Harry Brook. As a result, Mayanak Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma have been moved up and down the order leading to an unsettled batting. Except Brook’s century, SRH’s batting has lacked firepower and depth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the season with two wins out of four but have now been defeated in three straight. With that record, they’d be eager to turn things around at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs SRH head-to-head

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played against another 22 matches with both teams winning 11 each.

In their meeting this season, Delhi Capitals won by 7 runs in Hyderabad. In the game, Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) took DC to 144/9. In reply, Mayank Agarwal (49) and Heinrich Klaasen (31) contributed but it wasn’t enough for the win.

DC vs SRH: Form

Delhi Capitals: W W L L L (last five matches, recent result first)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: L L L W W

DC vs SRH Fixture

DC vs SRH will be played on 29 April (Saturday) at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

DC vs SRH TV coverage, live streaming

DC vs SRH in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

DC vs SRH Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

