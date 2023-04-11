Delhi: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels lack of partnerships, especially at the top between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan is hurting the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians. MI are yet to go get off the mark in IPL 2023 with two defeats in as many matches.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kishan fell cheaply with the opening pairing producing just 11 runs. In the latest outing, they put together 38 runs before skipper Rohit was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.

“MI’s biggest problem since last season till date has been the lack of partnerships. Unless you have big partnerships, it is difficult for you to score big,” he said on IPL TV broadcaster Star Sports.

“MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on short but useful partnerships between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed,” he added.

MI will have an opportunity to improve and get the much-needed win when they face fellow winless franchise Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking about Delhi Capitals’ issues at the top of the order, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody said DC captain David Warner should increase the tempo in the powerplay overs.

“It’s not just the volume of runs David Warner needs to score for Delhi Capitals. He also needs to set the tempo in the powerplays, which has gone a little down,” Moody said.

“I would love to see him take the game head on early, especially when the impact substitute rule provides the team more flexibility.”

DC have also been struggling with their batting in the opening slot with Prithvi Shaw failing to strike.

