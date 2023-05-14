Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner lamented his team’s shortcomings with the bat following their 31-run defeat against Punjab Kings in Delhi on Saturday that effectively ruled them out of a place in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

While Warner got his team off to a perfect start after being set 168 to win, stitching a 69-run opening stand with Phil Salt, DC would end up losing six wickets for just 19 runs and would ultimately be restricted to 136/8 at the end of their innings.

“The way we started and then losing six for 30, you are not going to win many games,” Warner said at the post-match presentation.

“Another disappointing effort with the bat after the start we had.”

DC will play their two remaining matches for pride only.

“I think we found the right combination but we keep losing 4-5 wickets in the middle and that is something you cannot do at this level.”

He also rued the drop chance of Prabhsimran Singh who got a reprieve on 68 from Rilee Rossouw.

“A few dropped chances cost us a few runs,” Warner said.

“You have to play with pride, belief in yourself and play with freedom,” he said about DC’s approach in the upcoming games.

On a difficult pitch where none of his team-mates crossed 20, Prabhsimran showed the way in his 65-ball 103.

All praise for Prabhsimran, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said: “I rate this knock quite high, playing that sort of a knock with that high strike-rate and the shots he has played against the turn as well — it was amazing.”

Dhawan also hailed the spin duo of Harpreet Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) and the pace bowling led beautifully by Nathan Ellis (2/26).

“Credit goes to the spinners and then the fast bowlers for closing it out.”

The win kept PBKS’ slender playoff hopes alive.

“I like how the boys have taken responsibility. I am very happy with the way they are growing. This win gives us a lot of confidence.

“We know that we have to win both matches. We have to stay calm and focussed because staying calm and being focussed works for us.”

PBKS will play their remaining two matches — against Delhi Capitals (17 May) and Rajasthan Royals (19 May) — at Dharamsala.

