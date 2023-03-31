The Delhi Capitals on Friday announced wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant. Pant os currently recovering from injuries he suffered during a horrific car accident that took place in December 2022, and in his absence, DC had announced Australia’s David Warner as skipper of the team.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have named Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who is also recovering from an injury.

“Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians named Abhishek Porel and Sandeep Warrier as replacements for Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah respectively for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” said the IPL in a statement.

“Porel, who is a wicketkeeper-batter, has played 16 First-Class matches in addition to 3 List A and as many T20s for Bengal. Sandeep Warrier, who has played for India, has thus far played 68 T20s and scalped 62 wickets. He was previously a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played 5 IPL games.

“While Porel joins DC for INR 20 Lakh, MI have brought Sandeep Warrier on board for INR 50 Lakh,” the statement added.

The 29-year-old Bumrah had to undergo a surgery on his back in New Zealand earlier this year which has ruled him out of the entire IPL as well as World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in June.

However, the right-arm pacer is aiming to come back in the 50-over World Cup which India will host later this year in October-November. Bumrah, who was spotted at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last Sunday watching the final of the Women’s Premier League with his MI teammates, was also seen chatting with England pace sensation Jofra Archer.

The right-arm pacer Archer is all set to start for Mumbai Indians having missed the IPL last year due to an elbow injury.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.