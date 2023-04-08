In their desperation to collect their first points of the season, Delhi Capitals made wholesale changes to their lineup for their match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Capitals made as many as three changes to their XI for their third game of the season, including one forced change with all-rounder Mitch Marsh flying back home to get married. While West Indian batter Rovman replaced Marsh, the Capitals also decided to bench opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, neither of whom were particularly impressive in their first two outings.

Shaw and Khan were replaced by Lalit Yadav and Manish Pandey respectively, the latter set to open alongside skipper David Warner, who opted to field after winning the toss.

As for the Royals, the one noticeable change was bringing in Dhruv Jurel — who shone as an Impact Player in their game against Punjab Kings — in place of Devdutt Padikkal, whose scoring rate has been a point of concern for the Sanju Samson-led side.

DC began their campaign with a 50-run defeat against LSG at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where Kyle Mayers (73) and Mark Wood (5/14) ran riot. Delhi would then lose in their first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium since 2019, with GT chasing down the 163-run target with six wickets and nearly two overs to spare.

RR, on the other hand, began their campaign with a solid 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad before suffering a narrow five-run defeat against Punjab Kings.

