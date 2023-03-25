Former Aussie captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes that the new ‘Impact Player’ rule is curtains for all-rounders in the IPL.

Given that a team now has the option to get in a proper batter or bowler, Ponting said, they won’t anymore need to play someone who can do a bit of both.

“It actually almost negates the role of allrounders in the game now. So unless they’re absolutely world-class and they’re getting picked either as a batsman or as a bowler, not sort of a bits and pieces guy, then I don’t think you’ll see many, many teams this year actually use the guy that might bat at seven and maybe bowling over or two. Because you don’t need those guys anymore,” Ponting said.

“It [usage of Impact Player] depends on if you bat or bowl first,” Ponting said while talking about how a side can use the impact player.

“So, at the toss, we will be putting in a bowling-first team and a batting-first team. And obviously if you bat first, you’re probably going to sub in a batter. Or if you bat first and lose an early wicket, you might want to bring in a batter straight on top of that. So, there are several different ways to use it.

