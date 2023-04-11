CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to face Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 17th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (12 April) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will commence at 7.30 PM, while the toss will be done at 7 PM.

Both CSK and RR have played three matches each this season. After losing to defending champions Gujarat Titans in their opener, CSK have bounced back with consecutive wins against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), lost the second match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), and then again won their latest against Delhi Capitals (DC).

CSK vs RR: Head-to-head records

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for the past 15 seasons, the teams have faced each other 26 times. CSK have won 15 matches, while Rajasthan won the remaining 11 matches.

CSK vs RR weather prediction

The temperature during the daytime on Wednesday (12 April) is expected to be 35 degrees celsius with wind speed at 35km/hour. The weather is likely to be mostly sunny and very warm. While the match will be played in the evening, the temperature can dip to 29 degrees celsius with a clear sky.

CSK vs RR match date

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will take place on 12 April, Wednesday.

CSK vs RR match venue

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs RR match time

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. Toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where to watch CSK vs RR on TV?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

CSK vs RR live streaming

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on Firstpost.com.

CSK vs RR full squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, K Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, and Ajay Mandal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, Abdul P A, and Joe Root.

