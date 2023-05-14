Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enter the favourites to not only dismantle Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the two teams face off in Chepauk tonight, but also to progress to the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs after a year’s absence from the top four.

CSK are currently second in the IPL points table, with 15 points from 12 matches, just one behind leaders Gujarat Titans, but Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves at the wrong end of the table, with just 10 points from 12 matches.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team comes into the match with two wins on the bounce and, like always, will be tough to beat at their ‘den’.

Even a couple of sixes from Dhoni’s bat are enough to send the Chepauk crowd into a tizzy and he did that in the previous match against Delhi Capitals, which proved vital.

For the home team, the opening batters Devon Conway (420 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been providing solid starts. Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have been benefitting from the clarity of roles they have been assigned and been vital cogs in the CSK batting line-up.

On a slow pitch, which saw the batters struggle, Dube managed a few big hits and he would be eyeing an encore on Sunday.

Though Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu have not had the desired impact, the Super Kings have managed well.

The bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana in particular, have done the job for the skipper. Tushar Deshpande, albeit expensive, has managed to pick up wickets. The spinners — Jadeja, Moeen and Maheesh Theekshana — have been effective in putting the squeeze on opposition batters as the Delhi team found out on Wednesday.

CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head

Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 27 times in the IPL previously. While CSK have won 18 of those matches, while KKR managed just nine wins. As far the last five matches are concerned, CSK hold a 4-1 advantage over KKR.

CSK vs KKR: Form guide (Last five matches)

CSK: W W NR L L

KKR: L W W L W

CSK vs KKR Date and Time

CSK vs KKR will be played on 14 May (Sunday) at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs KKR TV coverage, LIVE streaming

CSK vs KKR in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

CSK vs KKR squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Aarya Desai and Johnson Charles.

