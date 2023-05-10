Ahead of 10th May’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at Chepauk, DC players were asked to describe the CSK skipper MS Dhoni in one word in a video. The video has been making the rounds on Twitter.

The video features Delhi Capitals players Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, and more. All the players come up with different words for the CSK captain but one term that was repeated multiple times was ‘legend’.

Watch: Delhi Capitals players describing CSK captain MS Dhoni in one word

The video begins with Ishant Sharma who calls Dhoni his ‘big brother’, followed by Axar Patel who calls the CSK captain as ‘Mr Cool’.

Mitchell Marsh called Dhoni a ‘legend’ while Axar Patel also went with ‘Captain Cool.’ Meanwhile Priyam Garg said’ No Words,’ Chetan Sakariya described the CSK captain as ‘Thalaivaa’ and Khaleel Ahmed tiled him as ‘Legend.’

Under Dhoni’s leadership CSK have won four Indian Premier League titles. As national team skipper, Dhoni won three ICC trophies and also took India to World No 1 in ICC Men’s Test Rankings.

Coming to Chennai Super Kings’ current scenario in the Indian Premier League, Dhoni’s team is presently second in the standings. If they win against Delhi, they will achieve 15 points, which would bring them closer to a spot in the playoffs.

