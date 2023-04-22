Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni dropped a major hint over his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, stating that he indeed was in the “last phase of his career”.

Dhoni made the statement that has since set social media abuzz following CSK’s seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“All said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation after Chennai collected their fourth win of the season in six matches.

Dhoni, who brought the curtains down on a glittering international career in 2020, continues to ply his trade in the premier T20 league and remains the undisputed leader of the ‘Yellow Army’, whom he has led to four title victories. MSD had briefly passed captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the start of the 2022 season, but eventually reinstated himself following a string a poor results.

The 41-year-old additionally described his catch to dismiss his Sunrisers counterpart Aiden Markram as “fantastic” given that he managed to pull it off despite being in an awkward position.

“I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it’s easy. I felt it was a fantastic catch. Long time back I still remember one game – Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. Once you get old, that’s the only time you get experience. Unless you’re Sachin paaji and start playing at 16-17. Definitely old, can’t shy away from that,” Dhoni added in the post-match chat with Harsha Bhogle.

SRH skipper Markram, meanwhile, expressed disappointment over the ‘Orange Army’ getting restricted to a sub-par total and going on to suffer a second defeat in a row that has ensured they stay ninth in a 10-team table.

“We had the plans but unfortunately couldn’t execute them. It is about taking on the bowlers in the powerplay, we need to stick to our aggressive approach. We have to look in and see how to get better with the bat, one or two guys need to put their hands up with the bat,” the South African said.

As for Jadeja, who bagged the Player of the Match award for his haul of 3/22, the plan at Chepauk was to not bowl too full and aim for the stumps.

“Coming to Chennai, looking at the wicket gives me a lot of happiness. You know it’s going to turn. I had in my mind to not bowl too full. Important to keep wicket to wicket. CSK fans always support us, no matter we win or lose,” said the left-arm spinner.

