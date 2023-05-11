The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a trusted bowler in Dwayne Bravo. But ever since he retired, the side has been looking for someone to fill his boots. And former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that the Men in Yellow may have found the replacement in the form Matheesha Pathirana.

Pathan was underlining the team’s need for trusted bowlers in death overs.

“Every team looks for a bowler whom they can bank upon in the death overs. Mumbai Indians had (Lasith) Malinga, they (now) have (Jasprit) Bumrah. Kolkata Knight Riders had Sunil Narine during two IPL seasons when they lifted the trophy. CSK had Bravo and now they have Pathirana. He’s a perfect replacement, plus he has genuine pace,” he said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni-led CSK kept up their dominance at Chepauk (MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai) by registering a 27-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Pathan highlighted the unique scenes at Chepauk when spectators cheered after CSK lost a wicket as it was Dhoni who was walking in to finish off things in his style.

“Chepauk is the only ground in the world where spectators cheer when a wicket of the host team falls. Reason – MSD comes on the field for batting. The audience warmly welcomes its beloved Thala and wants sixes from him,” he said.

