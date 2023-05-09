Chris Jordan has joined Mumbai Indians as replacement for Jofra Archer in the Mumbai Indians squad. With four games to go before the playoffs, Archer has flown home “to focus on his rehabilitation,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Jordan had gone unsold during the IPL mini-auction last year. His previous experience of working with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings could prove useful for MI at the business stage of the season.

The 34-year-old has taken 27 IPL wickets in 28 innings at an average of 30.85 and an economy of 9.32. Jordan’s last IPL appearance came in 2022 for CSK, where he took two wickets in four matches.

Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.… pic.twitter.com/wMPBdmhDRf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2023

“Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery,” an ECB statement said. “However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging. Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery.”

Archer has played five of Mumbai’s 10 matches this IPL season and has struggled to create an impact. He’s taken just two wickets and conceded runs at 9.50 per over.

After playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Archer complained of discomfort in his right elbow. He then travelled to Belgium to visit a specialist during a short lay-off before returning to the camp just under three weeks later.

He has played in four of their last five games but will play no role during MI vs RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (9 May) or in the remaining three matches.

Mumbai Indians said in a statement that Archer’s “recovery and fitness continues to be monitored” by the ECB’s medical team. “Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation,” the franchise stated.

