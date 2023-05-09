Jordan had replaced fellow England speedster Jofra Archer in the squad after the latter had flow back to the United Kingdom for rehabilitation.
England pacer Chris Jordan on Tuesday made his Mumbai Indians (MI) debut, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 54 of IPL 2023 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Jordan had replaced fellow England speedster Jofra Archer in the squad after the latter had flow back to the United Kingdom for rehabilitation.
Having entered the IPL 2023 Player Auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Jordan found no takers and had gone unsold.
Jordan has previously played for RCB, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL. Overall, he has played 28 IPL matches and taken 27 wickets.
Jordan’s last IPL match was against Gujarat Titans in April 2022, when he had turned up for CSK.
