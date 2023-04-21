The BCCI on Friday announced Chennai and Ahmedabad as the venues for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, with the latter scheduled to host the final on 28 May.

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, which has been hosting Chennai Super Kings’ home games this season for the first time since the COVID pandemic, will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator according to a release shared by the BCCI on Friday.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue where the Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in last year’s final to win the tournament on debut, will host Qualifier 2 as well as the final on Sunday, 28 May.

The two top-ranked teams at the end of the group stage will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner progressing directly into the final and the loser then squaring off against the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 then faces the winner of Qualifier 1 in the summit clash.

IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule:

23 May: Qualifier 1 in Chennai.

24 May: Eliminator in Chennai.

26 May: Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

28 May: Final in Ahmedabad.

