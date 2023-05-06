Australian pace legend Brett Lee lavished praise on Rashid Khan after the ace spinner starred in Gujarat Titans’ thumping victory over Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Khan grabbed 3/14 from his quota of four overs and together with fellow Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad (2/25), ran through the Rajasthan batting lineup, helping Gujarat bundle them out for paltry 118 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Former Australia pacer Lee, who had played three seasons each for the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders between 2008 and 2013, praised the star spinner for his ability to out-think batters.

“Well, Rashid is loved all across the world. What an asset he is for his own country. He can demonstrate his athleticism, the way he out-thinks batsmen, I think he bowled beautifully again today.

“He’s had a bit of a hard run in the last two or three games but today he proved again why he is among the best in the world. 3/14 in four overs and once again he was outstanding,” Lee said on JioCinema.

Khan is currently tied with GT teammate Mohammed Shami for most wickets so far this season, both having collected 18 wickets each though Shami has the Purple Cap due to his superior average and economy.

The GT top three then made short work of the modest target, chasing 119 down with nine wickets and more than six overs to spare to collect their seventh win of the season and give their Net Run Rate a massive boost.

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha led the way with an unbeaten 41, stitching a 71-run opening stand with Shubman Gill (36) before guiding the Titans home along with skipper Hardik Pandya (39 not out).

With the victory, the defending champions remain on top of the IPL 2023 points table at the moment and appear favourites to be the first team to seal their place in the playoffs.

