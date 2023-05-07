Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler entertained the crowd in Jaipur against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, amassing 95 off just 59 deliveries, playing a huge role in guiding them to 214/3.

Buttler looked set to score his first century of IPL 2023, but was trapped LBW by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over.

The way Bhuvneshwar got the England batter caught everyone’s eye. Bhuvneshwar came up with a brilliant yorker, almost in a way that made Buttler shuffle across the line, beating Buttler and hitting him plumb in front. It was originally given Not Out, but Bhuvneshwar then went for the review and it was then reversed. Replays showed that the impact was in line and hitting leg stump.

Buttler was earlier involved in a 138-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson (66*) for the second wicket.

This season, Buttler has scored 379 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 143.56, including four fifties.

