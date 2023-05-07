Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Jos Buttler with brilliant yorker in RR vs SRH game; Watch

Cricket

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Jos Buttler with brilliant yorker in RR vs SRH game; Watch

Jos Buttler looked set to score his first century of IPL 2023, but was trapped LBW by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over.

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Jos Buttler with brilliant yorker in RR vs SRH game; Watch

RR's Jos Buttler in action against SRH. Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler entertained the crowd in Jaipur against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, amassing 95 off just 59 deliveries, playing a huge role in guiding them to 214/3.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Buttler looked set to score his first century of IPL 2023, but was trapped LBW by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over.

The way Bhuvneshwar got the England batter caught everyone’s eye. Bhuvneshwar came up with a brilliant yorker, almost in a way that made Buttler shuffle across the line, beating Buttler and hitting him plumb in front. It was originally given Not Out, but Bhuvneshwar then went for the review and it was then reversed. Replays showed that the impact was in line and hitting leg stump.

Buttler was earlier involved in a 138-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson (66*) for the second wicket.

This season, Buttler has scored 379 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 143.56, including four fifties.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 07, 2023 21:46:01 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Aiden Markram says SRH 'lacked intent' against DC in Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Aiden Markram says SRH 'lacked intent' against DC in Hyderabad

Following SRH's third successive loss, Aiden Markram admitted that his bowlers did not deserve to be on the losing side.

Watch: Sundar removes Warner, Sarfaraz and Aman in one over during SRH-DC clash in Hyderabad
First Cricket News

Watch: Sundar removes Warner, Sarfaraz and Aman in one over during SRH-DC clash in Hyderabad

In the eighth over, Washington removed David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan in the second, fourth and sixth balls of the over respectively.

SRH vs DC Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch IPL match
First Cricket News

SRH vs DC Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch IPL match

Sunrisers vs Hyderabad: Live streaming, head-to-head stat and Hyderabad weather report ahead of SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match.