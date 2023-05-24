Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, on Wednesday announced that the board would plant 500 saplings for each dot ball bowled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, that got underway in Chennai on Tuesday.

He also revealed that the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got 42,000 saplings after a total of 84 dot balls were bowled during the contest.

“We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls. Who says T20 is a batter’s game? Bowlers’ it’s all in your hands #TATAIPLGreenDots”, tweeted Shah on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni-led CSK reached the IPL final for a record 10th time, getting the better of GT by 15 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (60) and Devon Conway (40) shone with the bat, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers.

GT will next play the winner of Wednesday’s Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Qualifier 2 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, while the same stadium will host the final on Sunday.

