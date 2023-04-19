The only side to not have won a single game so far in IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals (DC), it seems are out of luck this season.

If the poor run in the games so far was not enough, now they have had equipment worth lakhs — bats, pads, shoes etc. — stolen, the Indian Express reported.

16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves belonging to the DC captain David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt and Yash Dhull were among the equipment found to be missing on Sunday after they landed in Delhi.

The incident took place somewhere between the teams’ journey from Bangalore to Delhi, where the players realised that their equipment was missing after their kits were delivered to their hotel rooms.

After the matter reached the team officials, a robbery complaint was lodged into the incident.

“All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on,” the IE report quoted a source as saying.

The police were approached by two people with a complaint of equipment missing from their bags, the DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

“Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken,” the IE quoted Devesh as saying.

The players keep their kit outside their hotel rooms after every match. From outside their rooms, the kits are picked up by a logistics company to be shipped to the destination of the next game.

DC play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday in their sixth match this season. They would have their eyes set on opening their winning account for this season on Thursday.

