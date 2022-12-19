The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season might be still a few months away, but the build-up towards the next season has well and truly begun.

Before the tournament gets underway, all 10 teams taking part in the competition will have to sort their combinations and players right, and that’s where the IPL auction comes in. The IPL 2023 player auction will take place in Kochi on 23 December.

The auction takes place more than a month after the deadline for player retentions had passed, on 15 November.

Over the years, the IPL has been synonymous with young and budding cricketers, and that even includes uncapped players who are yet to represent their country on the international stage.

The IPL provides the perfect opportunity for those uncapped players to shine, and their performances in the IPL do matter as far as contention for the national team is concerned.

A total of 282 uncapped players will go under the hammer in Kochi, and much of the focus will be on Indian uncapped players, some of whom have impressed over the years.

Let’s now take a look at some Indian uncapped players to watch out for at IPL 2023 player auction:

N Jagadeesan

Coimbatore-born N Jagadeeshan did not have an IPL 2022 season he would have wanted, getting just limited opportunities this year.

In a disappointing season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where they finished ninth, Jagadeesan got to play just two games, having scored an aggregate of just 40 runs.

Jagadeesan was then released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2023 auctions, but the 26-year-old has proven his worth on the domestic circuit, displaying why he could give franchises a run for their money.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy would be a different ball game that is played in the 50-over format, but Jagadeesan was recently at his very best, amassing five consecutive centuries, the last of which was a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh, while playing for his home state Tamil Nadu.

More recently, earlier this week, Tamil Nadu began their Ranji Trophy campaign with a drawn contest against Hyderabad, and Jagadeesan made an instant impact. He registered scores of 116 and 59* in both innings for TN, and those couple of knocks have proved that Jagadeesan is still in good touch with the bat.

Samarth Vyas

Samarth Vyas, a 27-year-old batter from Saurashtra might be an obscure name for many and is yet to play in an IPL season, but he could be on a few franchises’ radars.

Samarth Vyas was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, scoring 314 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 177.40.

He then followed it up with a productive outing at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 371 runs from seven games, a tally that includes a double century against Manipur.

Samarth also ended as the third-highest run-getter in the Saurashtra Premier League, scoring 154 runs from four games.

Shams Mulani

Much like Samarth, Shams Mulani is yet to make his mark at the IPL. Although, it’s fair to note that Shams Mulani was in April 2021 named as a short-term replacement for Axar Patel (who had tested positive for COVID-19) at Delhi Capitals. And yet, he did not feature in a single game for DC.

The 25-year-old has represented Mumbai at the domestic level in Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, Mulani ended up as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 45 scalps, while also taking 16 wickets at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Even in this season’s Ranji Trophy opener against Andhra Pradesh, Mulani finished with figures of 2/59 and 1/25. Being in the red-hot form will definitely help Mulani, and it will be interesting to see how franchises approach in potentially acquiring the all-rounder.

Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora, a pacer who hails from Himachal Pradesh, announced himself to the cricketing world, when he made his first-class debut against Saurashtra, in a Ranji Trophy game in December 2019.

Vaibhav scalped nine wickets in his debut first-class game, and carried on his momentum in 2021 ahead of the IPL, picking up a hat-trick against Maharashtra in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Kolkata Knight Riders picked Vaibhav at the 2021 IPL auction, but the pacer did not get a game.

In the 2022 IPL auction, it was Punjab Kings who acquired the services of Vaibhav, who had taken three wickets in five IPL games.

Shivam Mavi

Since making his IPL debut in 2018, the year when he represented India at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Shivam Mavi has played a sizeable amount of games in the IPL, scalping 30 wickets in 32 matches.

Shivam Mavi is yet to play a game for the senior Indian team, but his pace and the ability to clock a speed of 145 kmph regularly make him an exciting prospect at the IPL 2023 auction.

Mavi picked up five wickets in six games at IPL 2022, but proved to be expensive with an economy rate of 10.32.

Kolkata Knight Riders, however, decided to release the 24-year-old, and he will now be a part of the IPL 2023 player auctions in Kochi.

As far as recent performances are concerned, Mavi scalped 14 wickets from seven games at the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, while even recently, the Uttar Pradesh speedster scalped eight wickets against Bengal in their opening Ranji Trophy game this week, including a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.