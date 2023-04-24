Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: 'Arjun Tendulkar is so young he can work on it', Ex-Pakistan skipper suggests changes for MI pacer

Cricket

IPL 2023: 'Arjun Tendulkar is so young he can work on it', Ex-Pakistan skipper suggests changes for MI pacer

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif on Monday suggest a few changes to Arjun's bowling. While replying to a query regarding Arjun's bowling action, on Twitter, Latif tweeted: 'Need to improve following steps, he is so young so he can work on it.'

IPL 2023: 'Arjun Tendulkar is so young he can work on it', Ex-Pakistan skipper suggests changes for MI pacer

Arjun Tendulkar was smashed for 31 runs in an over during Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Image: Sportzpics

Arjun Tendulkar made headlines in the Indian Premier League (IPL) only a few days back, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer collected his first-ever IPL wicket, removing Bhuvneshwar Kumar when his team faced Sunrisers Hyderabad on 18 April.

That was a special moment for Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, but in the next match against Punjab Kings, he endured figures of 1/48.

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif on Monday suggest a few changes to Arjun’s bowling. While replying to a query regarding Arjun’s bowling action, on Twitter, Latif tweeted: “Need to improve following steps, he is so young so he can work on it.”

Latif had earlier said that a ‘lot of hard work’ had to be done for Arjun. “He’s in his initial stage. He has to do a lot of hard work. His alignment isn’t good, he won’t be able to generate pace,”Latif had commented.

Against PBKS, Arjun even created a record he would want to forget, comceding 31 runs in the 16th over to bowl the joint most expensive over in the tournament. GT’s Yash Dayal, too, had conceded 31 runs, when his team faced KKR earlier in April.

MI will next take on GT on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 24, 2023 18:13:16 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Prabhsimran Singh with a superb yorker during MI-PBKS clash at Wankhede
First Cricket News

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Prabhsimran Singh with a superb yorker during MI-PBKS clash at Wankhede

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh departed for 26 after getting trapped leg-before by a superb yorker from Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar.

IPL 2023: Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar star as MI beat SRH by 14 runs to clinch third straight win
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar star as MI beat SRH by 14 runs to clinch third straight win

Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat.

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar handled the pressure beautifully in MI’s win over SRH, says Brett Lee
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar handled the pressure beautifully in MI’s win over SRH, says Brett Lee

Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was given with the responsibility to bowl the final over against SRH, with MI needing to defend 20 runs off the last six balls.