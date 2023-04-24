Arjun Tendulkar made headlines in the Indian Premier League (IPL) only a few days back, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer collected his first-ever IPL wicket, removing Bhuvneshwar Kumar when his team faced Sunrisers Hyderabad on 18 April.

That was a special moment for Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, but in the next match against Punjab Kings, he endured figures of 1/48.

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif on Monday suggest a few changes to Arjun’s bowling. While replying to a query regarding Arjun’s bowling action, on Twitter, Latif tweeted: “Need to improve following steps, he is so young so he can work on it.”

Need to improve following steps , he is so young so he can work on it . pic.twitter.com/wsSWNACEzA — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) April 24, 2023

Latif had earlier said that a ‘lot of hard work’ had to be done for Arjun. “He’s in his initial stage. He has to do a lot of hard work. His alignment isn’t good, he won’t be able to generate pace,”Latif had commented.

Against PBKS, Arjun even created a record he would want to forget, comceding 31 runs in the 16th over to bowl the joint most expensive over in the tournament. GT’s Yash Dayal, too, had conceded 31 runs, when his team faced KKR earlier in April.

MI will next take on GT on Tuesday.

