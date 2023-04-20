Former Australia pacer Brett Lee hailed young Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar after the latter’s last-over heroics against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, saying that the 23-year-old handled the match pressure ‘beautifully’.

Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was given with the responsibility to bowl the final over against SRH, with MI needing to defend 20 runs off the last six balls.

MI needed two wickets to win the contest, and while Abdul Samad was run-out in the second ball of the over, Arjun finally earned his moment in the fifth ball of the over, removing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his first-ever IPL wicket, courtesy a catch by skipper Rohit Sharma at cover.

“He (Arjun) handled the pressure beautifully. To give away just 4-5 runs in that last over, getting his first wicket in IPL. Congratulations to him but I had said prior to that happening, no matter what happened at the end, that experience of him bowling in the death – I’m hoping it’s a positive one – would just take his game from strength to strength,” Brett Lee said on JioCinema.

Arjun, who made his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on 16 April, had finished with figures of 0/17 from two overs, but he bettered that against SRH, registering figures of 1/18 from 2.5 overs.

While Lee said that Arjun bowled the wide yorker well, the Aussie was hopeful Arjun’s game was only going to improve.

“He tried to nail that wide-line yorker and he did it very well. It’s hard coming in, playing only his 2nd match, he was under pressure with the whole team relying on him… he honed himself impeccably, he spoke well and his game is only going to improve,” added the 46-year-old.

