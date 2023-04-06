Punjab Kings held their nerve when the going got tough, and walked away with a five-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati to extend their perfect start to IPL 2023.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side jumped to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table as a result of the victory, becoming the second team after defending champions Gujarat Titans to collect two wins in as many matches.

Punjab rode on the left-handed Dhawan’s 56-ball knock and his 90-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 60, to post 197-4 after being invited to bat first in Guwahati. Australia’s Ellis then starred in his second game of his IPL debut season to return figures of 4-30 and keep Rajasthan to 192-7, but not after a scare.

Shimron Hetmyer (36) and impact player Dhruv Jurel (32 not out) put on a dangerous stand of 61 off 26 balls to lift Rajasthan from a precarious 124-6 and raise hopes of a turnaround.

But the asking rate proved too much and Hetmyer’s run out in the final over, which started with Rajasthan needing 16, sealed the deal for Punjab with Sam Curran keeping calm in the 20th over.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the eighth match of the season:

The fight. The passion. The energy. Hettie, you did so good tonight. 🔥👏 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2023

Terrific last over by Sam Curran to clinch it for Punjab Kings, not easy against two confident hitters #IPL23 #RRvPK — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) April 5, 2023

First time Punjab Kings have won back-to-back matches in a season since the start of IPL 2021.#RRvsPBKS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 5, 2023

Punjab Kings have defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs. Yet another nail biting encounter between them, an underrated rivalry! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 5, 2023

What a show from Hetmyer & Jhurel…. — JSK (@imjsk27) April 5, 2023

Arshdeep and 19th over – The horror story. — Manya (@CSKian716) April 5, 2023

Punjab Kings won their first 2 games after 6 long years. Good start to Shikhar Dhawan Era. pic.twitter.com/gGihyWlPD4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 5, 2023

