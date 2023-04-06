Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

IPL 2023: 'An underrated rivalry', Twitterati react to Punjab Kings' thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings rode on half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (86 not out) and Prabhsimran Singh (60) to post a challenging 197/4 before Nathan Ellis' 4/30 ensured Rajasthan Royals fell marginally short of the target.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals with an unbeaten 86 off 56 balls. Sportzpics

Punjab Kings held their nerve when the going got tough, and walked away with a five-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati to extend their perfect start to IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side jumped to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table as a result of the victory, becoming the second team after defending champions Gujarat Titans to collect two wins in as many matches.

Punjab rode on the left-handed Dhawan’s 56-ball knock and his 90-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 60, to post 197-4 after being invited to bat first in Guwahati. Australia’s Ellis then starred in his second game of his IPL debut season to return figures of 4-30 and keep Rajasthan to 192-7, but not after a scare.

In Photos: Punjab Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals in high-scoring thriller

Shimron Hetmyer (36) and impact player Dhruv Jurel (32 not out) put on a dangerous stand of 61 off 26 balls to lift Rajasthan from a precarious 124-6 and raise hopes of a turnaround.

But the asking rate proved too much and Hetmyer’s run out in the final over, which started with Rajasthan needing 16, sealed the deal for Punjab with Sam Curran keeping calm in the 20th over.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the eighth match of the season:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: April 06, 2023 01:23:23 IST

