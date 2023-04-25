Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Aiden Markram lamented his team’s lack of intent following their seven-run defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Uppal on Monday.

That defeat was their third successive loss, and Markram admitted that his bowlers did not deserve to be on the losing side.

Washington Sundar had picked three wickets in a single over, removing David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in the eighth over, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/11) and T Natarajan (1/21) were also among the wickets. Their collective effort helped them restrict DC to 144/9.

“Not good with the bat again, not enough intent. We looked a team that was not excited to win a game of cricket unfortunately. We’ll have to go back to look how we can chase better, be more free as a team and as a unit and hopefully that can help us going forward. It’s difficult. You can say all the right things but ultimately guys need to buy into it. We want to play a certain brand of cricket and if we get it wrong doing that then we’ll sleep a lot better at night. But unfortunately tonight, just lacked a bit of intent,” said Markram at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Incredibly proud of them and executed great game plans, kept it pretty simple and used the conditions pretty well tonight. It’s a pity we couldn’t get the job done for them. Our bowlers didn’t deserve to be on the losing side like this tonight,” added the South African.

‘Great to get two points’: Warner

Monday’s win was DC’s second on the trot after the Capitals had beaten Kolkata Knight Riders on 20 April. Skipper David Warner said it was ‘great to get two points’.

Warner, who led SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2016, relished on returning to Hyderabad.

“Love it here, it’s an amazing crowd, they always come here and support. Thanks for all the support. The game throws us challenges, for us, it’s great to get two points. Mukesh under pressure was amazing. Well done to him and the the two spinners, they’ve been our rock. These two are experienced bowlers, they are never going to let you down,” said the Aussie.

Ishant Sharma finished with figures of 1/18 from three overs, and Warner was impressed by the speedster.

“Credit to him. He’s worked very hard to get back into the IPL and to bowl as well as he did was exceptional. To win tonight, hopefully we can make it three in a row. We’ve got another against Sunrisers next,” Warner concluded.

Axar Patel, the Player of the Match, said that his figures of 2/21 was more important.

“2/21 since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important. I ordered for coffee and I left the glass like that, when three wickets fell in one over. Pandey and I discussed we need to take it as deep as possible,” said Axar.

