Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana has said that he feels at home at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium ( formerly Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) in Delhi.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rana is a Delhi Boy and has played most of his cricket at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in the national capital.

He shared the homely joy he feels in Delhi in a video shared by the KKR.

IPL 2023: DC vs KKR preview and more

“I’m getting homely vibes here. Although during the IPL, that feeling is stronger at the Eden Gardens. But yeah I’ve grown up here and played most of my cricket here as well,” said Rana.

Rana credits Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) for his success in the game.



“All that I have learned and attained from cricket happened at this ground and is also because of DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association),” he added.

Since he feels at home in Delhi, playing here also brings that additional pressure of performing in front of the home crowd and Rana wants to hold his nerves.

“The pressure will be slightly higher than the other matches as there’ll be my home crowd here and most people here are either a known face or an acquaintance and me being a local to this cricket association as well. But at the same time I strongly feel that I shouldn’t get too excited about it and keep it to myself and hold my composure and focus,” he said.

“I don’t want to get distracted. I don’t want to bother myself with external factors and won’t even try to control them. I want to stay focused on myself and let’s see if we can successfully bag two points,” he added.

KKR will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

Kolkata have played five matches so far this season and won only two of them.

With just 4 points they sit at the seventh spot on the points table.

DC on the other hand have not won any of their matches so far and lie at the bottom of the points table,

It remains to be seen if David Warner-led DC, who is filling in for a still-recovering Rishabh Pant, open their victory account on Thursday or if the Delhi boy Rana leads his side to a win in front of whom he calls his home audience.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.