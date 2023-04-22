After finishing ninth in the 10-team table last season, Chennai Super Kings find themselves third in the points table in IPL 2023. It’s still only six games so far, but they already have as many wins (4) as they had last season in 14 games.

One person who has been a pivotal part of this turnaround is Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder had a horrible season last time around which mirrored CSK’s on-field issues. The 34-year-old was named the captain of Chennai and MS Dhoni’s replacement ahead of IPL 2022 but the move backfired as CSK lost six out of their first eight matches.

Dhoni was brought back as the captain but it proved to be too late. CSK missed out on the playoffs, while Jadeja dropped out from the squad after playing just two games under Dhoni’s captaincy in the 2022 season as a result of a bruised rib.

Cut to 2023 and the memories of 2022 look like a dream. Dhoni continues to be the captain of the franchise, a team that has won four IPL titles under the former India skipper, but Jadeja is reinvigorated and looks more hungry.

On Friday, he put in a player of the match performance to guide CSK to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was Jadeja’s second player of the match award this season, the only player who has two of them so far. He also won the same award in the match against Mumbai Indians.

The Gujarat player has so far scored just 39 runs in six matches but the low returns are a result of him batting lower down the order. His biggest contribution has been in the bowling department, where he has taken nine wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 6.76. Six of those wickets have come in winning cause.

After the retirement of legendary Dwayne Bravo and injuries to Mukesh Choudhary, who took 16 wickets last season, Jadeja has put his hands up and become the leader of the bowling department.

Jadeja is second on the list for the highest wicket-taker for CSK this season after Tushar Deshpande (10), but there’s also leadership and experience that the India player brings to the table.

Not to forget, Ben Stokes is currently out with a toe injury and Deepak Chahar as well is missing.

After taking three wickets and guiding CSK to a win over SRH, Jadeja in an interview with Bravo said that he always wants to do “something special” for the team.

“Very much, very much (on being asked how happy he is). The way I have been bowling, I’m pretty happy. I always look forward to doing something special for my team. Everything is looking great. We just try and continue the momentum. The way we have been playing from the last three-four games has been amazing,” Jadeja said.

CSK wouldn’t complain, a happy Jadeja is what they need to do something special this season.

