There’s something about Vijay Shankar scoring big in a World Cup year.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder highlighted just how valuable an option he can be in the shortest format by blasting his way to an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls, helping Gujarat Titans post a commanding 204/4 after opting to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

In the process, Shankar — who replaced Hardik Pandya in the XI with the GT skipper reportedly unwell — brought up his first half-century of IPL 2023, as well as his fourth overall in the league.

Shankar decided to shift gears after Sai Sudharsan was dismissed for 53 in the 18th over. The No 3 batter smashed Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur, who bowled the penultimate and the final overs respectively, to all parts of the massive Narendra Modi Stadium as a mind-boggling 45 runs were collected in the last two overs to help Gujarat cross 200.

Shankar’s knock did create a fair amount of buzz on social media, with Cricket Twitter especially noting the timing of his knock — which comes just a few months ahead of the Cricket World Cup that will take place in India.

Here are select reactions to the whirlwind innings:

For all the trolling and hate that vijay shankar has received for the lack of performances. This is some comeback- 3 centuries in the ranji trophy and now a stellar start to the IPL. #GTvKKR — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 9, 2023

Vijay Shankar is batting with different flow this year. Top hitting 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2023

Absolute destruction from Vijay Shankar. Is he the completely changed batsman we have seen before? First IPL fifty. Three consecutive sixes in the last over, helping his team get past the 200-run score. #GTvsKKR pic.twitter.com/4GYnsqDcZN — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 9, 2023

3D player dominating the Lord! — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) April 9, 2023

Take a bow, Vijay Shankar! 63* (24) with 4 fours and 5 sixes – an innings to remember for a long time for Vijay Shankar. He absolutely smoked it today, what a knock! pic.twitter.com/ttcxkiJ8x0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023

Vijay Shankar performing well in a World Cup year, if you know you know 🥲 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 9, 2023

