Cricket

IPL 2023: '3D player dominating the Lord', Twitterati hail Vijay Shankar's whirlwind 63 not out against KKR

Vijay Shankar, who replaced ill GT skipper Hardik Pandya in the XI for the match against KKR, remained unbeaten on 63 off 24 balls, bringing up his half-century in just 21 and helping his side post a formidable 204/4.

Vijay Shankar smashed an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls to help GT post 204/4 against KKR. Sportzpics

There’s something about Vijay Shankar scoring big in a World Cup year.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder highlighted just how valuable an option he can be in the shortest format by blasting his way to an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls, helping Gujarat Titans post a commanding 204/4 after opting to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

In the process, Shankar — who replaced Hardik Pandya in the XI with the GT skipper reportedly unwell — brought up his first half-century of IPL 2023, as well as his fourth overall in the league.

Shankar decided to shift gears after Sai Sudharsan was dismissed for 53 in the 18th over. The No 3 batter smashed Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur, who bowled the penultimate and the final overs respectively, to all parts of the massive Narendra Modi Stadium as a mind-boggling 45 runs were collected in the last two overs to help Gujarat cross 200.

Shankar’s knock did create a fair amount of buzz on social media, with Cricket Twitter especially noting the timing of his knock — which comes just a few months ahead of the Cricket World Cup that will take place in India.

Here are select reactions to the whirlwind innings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: April 09, 2023 18:16:40 IST

