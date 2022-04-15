IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh slammed by fans for 'cheap shot' at Ravichandran Ashwin in Jos Buttler appreciation tweet

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler made his mark once again in last night's match, with an aggressive 54 off 24. But it was the England wicketkeeper-batter’s sportsman spirit that was praised by many, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Singh took to Twitter to praise Buttler’s effort in the match and stated that other players in RR should also ‘learn from him’. The last part of the southpaw’s comments did not go down well with many. Several people took to Twitter to post that they believed the comment was a cheap shot at RR’s Ravichandran Ashwin.

As a social media battle erupts over the comment, here’s what actually went down:

In the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Buttler showed his sportsman spirit while fielding in the 12th over. When Hardik Pandya smashed Jimmy Neesham on the second ball of the over, Buttler was standing at long-on. The wicketkeeper-batter slid to stop the ball form reaching the boundary line. His hand touched the boundary before he could release the ball and get up.

Unsure of whether he stopped the boundary, Buttler signalled to the umpires and requested them to refer to the third umpire. The replay of the moment showed that Buttler’s hand did touch the ropes before he could release the ball. Gujarat were given four runs afterwards.

Yuvraj Singh praised Buttler’s action and stated “We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler other players should learn from him specially team mates !!" Check the tweet here:

The last part of Singh’s comment miffed many users. Several fans believe that the all-rounder meant the comment as a potshot at Ashwin. Here are some reactions:

Ashwin and Buttler had clashed earlier with Buttler when the two were playing together for Punjab. The spinner had run out Buttler when the wicketkeeper-batter had backed up too much at the non-striker’s end.

The two however seem to have moved on from their spat and were seen batting together for Rajasthan Royals in the last outing.

