IPL 2022: Who is Suyash Prabhudessai, the RCB debutant who set the field on fire against CSK

Just about half an hour in the field, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) debutant Suyash Prabhudessai grabbed the limelight after he was involved in an important run out of Chennai Super Kings’ Moeen Ali, courtesy a brilliant fielding effort behind point.

The left-handed batter had cut a Glenn Maxwell delivery towards the backward point region and Prabhudessai put in the dive first to stop the ball and then threw it back in a flash to Dinesh Karthik, who completed the formalities to send Ali packing for 3 off 8.

The right-hander then showed glimpse of his talent with the bat as well. Prabhudessai walked out in the middle after RCB were pushed on the backfoot and were reduced to 50/4 while chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs in 20 overs.

He along with Shahbaz Ahmed tried to provide the resistance as the two batters chipped in with a partnership of 60 runs before Prabhudessai eventually departed for an 18-ball 34 which included five fours and a maximum.

The Bangalore side eventually lost the match by 23 runs after they were restricted to 193/9 while CSK got their first win of the season.

Who is Suyash Prabhudessai?

Prabhudessai is a batting all-rounder who plays for Goa in the domestic circuit. He has been capped 19 times at the First-Class level and notched up over 1,100 runs at an average of just under 43. The right-hander made his debut against Haryana back in 2018.

He played his first List A game against Bengal in 2017 for Goa while took the field in his first T20 against Sikkim in 2019.

Prabhudessai was first bought by RCB in the 2021 auction for Rs 20 lakhs but the right-handed player didn’t get a game in that edition.

“When I got picked up by RCB, Virat bhai messaged me and I got shocked. The whole night I was thinking of that and it was honestly a dream come true,” he had said after getting signed by RCB in 2021 season.

He was later bought back by the franchise in the mega auctions earlier this year for Rs 30 lakhs and is only the fourth player from Goa to feature in the IPL apart from Swapnil Asnodkar (Rajasthan Royals), Shadab Jakati (Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions) and Saurabh Bandekar (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

