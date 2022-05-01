Kumar Kartikeya Singh stole the limelight on his IPL debut, inspiring his team Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

It was Mumbai's first win of the 2022 season and it came after nine attempts as the bowlers ruled the roost at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Kartikeya, on his debut, took the all-important wicket of RR skipper Sanju Samson besides giving away just 19 runs from four overs. He also bowled nine dot balls with Rajasthan restricted to 158/6.

Mumbai completed the chase with four balls to spare with Suryakumar Yadav making 51. While Suryakumar earned the Player of the Match award, Kartikeya had a memorable debut.

Who is Kartikeya Singh?

Kartikeya Singh had joined Mumbai's squad only on 28 April as a replacement for left-arm pacer Mohd Arshad Khan who was ruled out of the season with an injury. Kartikeya was earlier part of their support team.

A left-arm spinner, Kartikeya was born in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh but plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He has so far played nine First-Class matches and has 35 wickets to his name at an average of 20.42.

In 19 List A matches, he has picked 18 wickets at an average of 36.11. He boasts an economy rate of 4.08. Kartikeya has 10 scalps in nine T20s at an economy of 5.29.

