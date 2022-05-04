IPL 2022: Watch — Rishi Dhawan pulls off a brilliant run out to send back Shubman Gill with rocket throw

Indian Premier League 2022 has witnessed some brilliant catches and fielding efforts so far. And another such effort was on display in a match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Rishi Dhawan pulled off a brilliant run out of Shubman Gill in as early as the third over of the first innings.

Sandeep Sharma bowled a good length delivery outside off to Gill, who pushed the ball to cover and set off for a risky single. Dhawan — who was at cover — moved quickly to his right, made a one-handed stop and took a swipe at one stump with a rocket throw, all in one motion. The effort saw Gill falling well short of the crease.

Shubman Gill ☝️ A bullet throw from Rishi Dhawan and the GT opener departs early.#GTvsPBKS #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/N20CyvZZ7b — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 3, 2022

Disappointed Gill straightaway turned around and seemed to suggest Sharma came in his way. However, the replay showed the bowler was not at fault as he didn't change his course and was ball watching. It was Gill who changed his route at the last moment and nearly barged into the bowler.

Dhawan then continued his good work and sent back the in-form Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, having him caught behind for 1.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans had won the toss and opted to bat first.

